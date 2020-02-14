Chickasha police looking for suspects after home invasion and stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are looking for two home invasion suspects after they broke in and attacked a teen victim.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the emergency room after receiving a call about a stabbing.

The attack happened earlier in the victim's home.

"We learned the stabbing did occur in town, and then we further investigated, and at this point in time there's no suspects and nobody's been arrested," Det. Cpl. Lauren Jewell with Chickasha police said.

The victim told police that two masked subjects forced their way into the home and attacked him.

The victim's mother told News 4 her son was pistol whipped, stabbed and tied up.

The suspects took his cell phone along with several other items from the house.

Police say the investigation is still in the early stages.

"We like to build a case in order to have more questioning available in order to get answers from people and figure out who the true suspects are," Jewell said.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital the same day.