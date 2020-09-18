Chickasha residents complain of water quality

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Chickasha are complaining about the water quality in the town, Thursday, due to the water running out of their faucets with a brown tint and even light brown color at times.

“The water quality is horrible,” said Anna Stanphill, a Chickasha resident.

“I won’t drink it, no,” said Janet Tucker, another Chickasha resident. “I don’t even wash my clothes in it.”

According to Stanphill, the smell is even bothersome.

“The smell is horrible, it smells like a pond,” she said.

Stanphill said she has lived in Chickasha for about 15 years. This problem is nothing new to her.

“We have this issue every summer,” she said. “This happens to be the worst summer since I’ve been here.”

The issue has forced her to buy bottled water and take her clothes to her kid’s house to wash them.

“Whatever is in the water I couldn’t get them back out,” Stanphill said.

Stanphill’s friend Janet Tucker said she is dealing with the same issue.

“You can’t drink it, you can’t wash your clothes in it, I won’t give it to my dogs,” Tucker said. “What are we really paying for?”

Tucker plugged her sink to let the water fill up some, and the water had a brown tint to it. She also put it in a glass to see it. Both Stanphill and Tucker say when the temperature outside is up, the water quality goes down. The issue is also widespread.

“The problem, it’s everywhere, the whole town,” Tucker said.

A Facebook post from Karrisa Cynthia Dirickson reads, “I definitely do not miss living in town this time of year. This came straight from the tap at work,” while showing a picture of a cup with brown water in it.

KFOR reached out to the Chickasha Water Department for their side of the story.

“Yeah, I’m not allowed,” The person with the department said on the phone. “No comment.”

When temperatures outside go down, the water quality goes back up, according to Stanphill and Tucker.

However, residents like those two said they are hoping to see this issue that’s been around for so many years be completely resolved.

“Whatever the issue is, I would like to see it fixed,” Stanphill said.

Tucker said the city flushed the water hydrants next to her home a few weeks ago. It’s gotten a little better, but the brown tint is still there.

