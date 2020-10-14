Chickasha suspect accused of shooting man with intent to kill

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Ninnekah, Okla., man shot another man following a verbal argument in Chickasha, according to police.

Beau Hunter Gwin, 20, was arrested on suspicion of shooting with intent to kill after he allegedly shot 21-year-old Dylan Lee Johnson on Tuesday, according to a Chickasha Police Department news release.

The alleged shooting occurred shortly before 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of West Oregon Avenue.

Witnesses told police that Johnson confronted Gwin for driving recklessly, shooting fireworks at people playing basketball on the street and threatening to shoot those people. Gwin allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired one shot, according to the news release.

Johnson was taken to the emergency room at Grady Memorial Hospital. He was later flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Police located Gwin in Ninnekah. A search warrant was later executed on the vehicle he was driving. A small-caliber handgun was found, the news release states.

Gwin was booked into jail at the Grady County Law enforcement Center.

