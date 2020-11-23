Chickasha Walmart closes for deep cleaning, sanitizing

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – If you were planning to head to the store to get all the ingredients needed for your Thanksgiving meal, you might need to wait until Tuesday.
Officials told the Chickasha Express Star that Walmart closed its doors on Sunday afternoon in order to allow crews to deep clean and sanitize the store.
The Chickasha Walmart will remain closed on Monday but will reopen for business on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7 a.m.
