Chickasha woman dead, 2 children in serious condition following vehicle crash in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Chickasha, Okla., woman died from injuries she suffered in a vehicle crash that also left two young children in serious condition.

Whitney R. Blakes, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. Highway 81, within a mile north of County Road 1520 and two miles north of Rush Springs, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

An 11-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy both suffered multiple injuries in the crash and were flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. They are both listed in serious condition.

Blakes was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe south on U.S. 81 when, for an unknown reason, she went off the left side of the road at approximately 3:57 p.m. She then overcorrected, going off the right side of the road. The vehicle went into a roll and all three occupants were ejected, according to the news release.

Neither Blakes nor the two children were wearing a seat belt, the news release states.