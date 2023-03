OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Chief’s fan who is accused of robbing a bank is now wanted and allegedly on the run.

Police officials say Xavier Babudar known to many Chief’s fans as a ‘Cheifs-aholic’ who wears a wolf mask costume is suspected of robbing a bank in Bixby back in December.

Authorities say Xavier has skipped out on his bail by failing to appear in court on Monday. Police also confirm Xavier removed his ankle monitor and is now wanted on a one million dollar bond.