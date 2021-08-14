Child car seat, booster seat inspections to be performed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Parents and guardians can get their child’s car seat, or booster seat, inspected to help ensure their safety during a car seat check up event in Oklahoma City.

The event, hosted by Safe Kids Oklahoma, Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital and Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at OU Children’s Hospital, 1200 Children’s Ave.

Nationally certified technicians will be present to teach parents and guardians how to properly install car seats.

Parents and guardians who want to get a child seat inspected must make an appointment by calling (405) 426-8440.

The event will have the following COVID-19 safety protocols:

All persons in the vehicle must wear a mask.

Driver and passengers must remain in the vehicle until called to the inspection station.

Drivers and passengers will exit the vehicle only at inspection and practice social distancing guidelines.