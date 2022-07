An ambulance rushes to the scene of an accident – stock photo (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A child suffered critical injuries in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma City Thursday night.

The crash occurred on Harrah Road shortly before 10:10 p.m.

A pickup truck turned left in front of the vehicle that the child was traveling in, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

The official said the child is in critical condition.

Further details were not provided.

KFOR will bring you more information once it becomes available.