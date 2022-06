OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department tells KFOR a child was critically injured Monday evening after being hit by a vehicle near I-40 and Choctaw Rd.

The auto-pedestrian incident occurred near eastbound I-40 and Choctaw Rd. around 6 p.m. Monday.

The child was transported in critical condition to a local hospital.

No other information is available at this time.