Child injured after diving into shallow water in Oologah Lake

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a young boy was injured after diving into shallow water in Oologah Lake.
Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 10-year-old boy was injured following a diving accident near Blue Creek Cove on Oologah Lake.
Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 2, investigators say a boat was anchored in the Blue Creek Cove area but the anchor broke away and the vessel started drifting toward the shore.
Authorities say a 10-year-old boy dove off the swim platform into water that was three feet deep and injured his neck.
At the time of the accident, he was wearing a floatation device.
He was taken to a Tulsa hospital where he was treated and released.
