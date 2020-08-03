Child injured after diving into shallow water in Oologah Lake

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a young boy was injured after diving into shallow water in Oologah Lake.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 10-year-old boy was injured following a diving accident near Blue Creek Cove on Oologah Lake.

Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 2, investigators say a boat was anchored in the Blue Creek Cove area but the anchor broke away and the vessel started drifting toward the shore.

Authorities say a 10-year-old boy dove off the swim platform into water that was three feet deep and injured his neck.

At the time of the accident, he was wearing a floatation device.

He was taken to a Tulsa hospital where he was treated and released.

