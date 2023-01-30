OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a child was injured in a gunfight in Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N. Lincoln Blvd. and Central Park Dr. in Oklahoma City.

Police say they were called to the area after receiving 911 calls about gunfire.

“There was gunfire exchanged between him and one of the other occupants of the other car. During the exchange of gunfire, a bullet went through the window, striking, and the glass, striking the juvenile,” said LT. Cooper, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The child was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.