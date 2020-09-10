Child killed after being hit by vehicles; police still searching for one driver

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in the metro are searching for a vehicle that fled the scene of a deadly accident.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a crash near N.W. 45th and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say two cars hit a child who was riding his bicycle in the area. Sadly, the child died from his injuries.

One of the drivers stayed and cooperated with police, but investigators say the other vehicle fled the scene.

Officers with the Warr Acres Police Department say the poor weather likely played a role in the crash.

Right now, detectives are reviewing security camera footage to identify the driver of the other vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made.

LATEST STORIES: