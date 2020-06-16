Child nearly drowns in bathtub in northwest OKC, fire officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City fire officials say a child nearly drowned while in a bathtub on the city’s northwest side.

Police say the incident happened just after 9:15 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of N.W. 82nd St.

A three-year-old child was in the bathtub when they went under water for an unknown amount of time.

The child was taken out of the water and is conscious, breathing and alert.

Officials remind the public that a child can drown in as little as one inch of water.

Oklahoma City fire officials say drowning is the number one killer of Oklahoma children from birth to four years of age.