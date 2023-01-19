EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an overnight house fire was sparked by a young child who was playing with a lighter.

Shortly after midnight, fire crews were called to a home near N.W. 164th and MacArthur Blvd. on a house fire.

Investigators say a 4-year-old child was playing with a lighter when they caught a mattress on fire. The flames then started spreading to the house.

Fortunately, a man was able to put out the fire with a garden hose.

He suffered a bit of smoke inhalation, but no one else in the family was hurt.