POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A child pornography suspect is in custody in Pottawatomie County.

Raymond Acosta of Shawnee was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, according to Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the Sheriff’s Office last week regarding an unidentified suspect uploading child porn onto a social media website.

Raymond Acosta

Lt. Marcus May with the Sheriff’s Office pinpointed the IP address used to upload the pornography, and later located the home address where it was uploaded.

Officials obtained a search warrant and identified Acosta as the suspect. May arrested Acosta.

“Our ICAC Team (Internet crimes against children) works hard to keep the children of this county safe. This case is only one of many child pornography investigations the Sheriff’s Office ICAC Team has investigated in Pottawatomie County just this year,” Sheriff’s Office officials said. “Our ICAC Investigators will continue to fight for the safety of current and potential child victims.”

Acosta was booked into the Pottawatomie County Detention Center. His bond was set at $15,000.