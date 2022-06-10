PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation into one man from Pauls Valley led authorities to find a network of child pornography.

Warren Gilbert was arrested in April. The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office said Gilbert’s computer was searched and investigators found videos and pictures of sexually exploited underage children.

Videos found contained a 15-year-old girl having sex with an adult man. Others showed kids as young as 3 months old being sexually abused.

Law enforcement discovered these videos were being sent through Zoom meetings.

The source of the videos allegedly come from Neal Garith, a man from Baltimore, Maryland.

“We’re finding that it’s not just one person,” said Jim Mullett, Garvin County Sheriff. “It’s an organization is what we’re finding.”

Mullett said Homeland Security assisted in the investigation, and will continue to help with the remaining suspects.

Terabytes of data have been collected.

The sheriff said 3,000 videos were found on Gilbert’s computer and 3,400 were found on Garith’s computer.

The chain of command starts with Garith, Mullett said. And his reach extended to Oklahoma, other states, and even other countries.

Sheriff Mullett said four other individuals are suspected to be involved in this ring. One of them is currently out of the country.

“We’re making it our mission to go after these guys,” declared Mullett.

Jessica Youman lives just doors down from where Gilbert was arrested.

“You never see them outside and you never see them doing anything. They’ve never talked to any of the other neighbors around here,” said Youman, describing how Gilbert seemed to live in a rental house with other people.

She has three children with one being 3 months old.

Youman said she has a son that likes to ride his bike around the neighborhood.

Since hearing of the arrest, she has made changes to her parenting.

“They don’t go anywhere without me being able to find them because they have location trackers and stuff on that now,” said Youman, talking about her oldest son now having a cell phone to know where he is.

Garvin County Sheriff’s Office received the crime tip from a program that allows providers, such as AT&T, to notify law enforcement about suspicious activity.

Youman said it’s problematic knowing there are people that hide inside their homes, searching for or requesting sexual images and videos of underage children.

“Now that the internet is such a big thing and the crime forces are clamping down on that, it’s just like, ‘What in the actual hell is going on?'” she said.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.