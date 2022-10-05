OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A child is dead in South Oklahoma City after a bullet hit the child during a drive by shooting Tuesday night.

Oklahoma City Police said the boy was struck while inside the home and it is unclear why someone targeted the house as the incident remains under investigation. Police believe the boy was only 9 years old.

“It appears that for unknown reasons, there was a drive by shooting at this house. People drove by, fired multiple rounds into the house. The child was inside the house when he was struck,” said Gary Knight, Master Sergeant and public information office at Oklahoma City Police Department.

It happened at a home in South Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

Wednesday afternoon there remained dozens of bullet holes. KFOR’s reporting team counted over 30.

A neighbor across the street, Rodney Harvey, told KFOR he was the man who made the 911 call and heard several gunshots.

“It was an automatic rifle. I heard the sounds, and it wasn’t a pistol,” said Harvey.

The boy was hit by gunfire and transported to an area hospital where he died due to his injuries. No one else was injured.

Another neighbor says he believes drugs is what motivated the shooter.

He claims within the last three months, a few houses on the street have been busted for drugs, and one of them happens to be the home the shooting happened at.

Police so far aren’t sure yet what led to the gunfire.

“It’s unclear what the motive was, what motivated the shooter to take this type of action at this time,” said Knight.

Harvey said crime is increasing in the neighborhood.

“There was a drive by at the end of the street a year and a half ago. There was also a drive by on a house on the end of the in the heart of the cul-de-sac. So it’s not unusual for this area,” said Harvey.

Within the last few months, Oklahoma City Police say they’ve been to the home three other times for various reasons, one of them being a search warrant that was executed on August 19th.

Harvey said he is friendly with the neighbors and his kids play with the children who live in the home.

“Yeah, I talk to them sometimes. I’ll say hello. They seemed like they were pretty nice… This is a circle, and all the kids play with everybody else,” said Harvey.

Harvey, a father himself, is trying to hold it together after this devastating news.

“I’m falling apart, I don’t know what comes next. And I just I’m falling apart and I’m just trying to put everything back together… This is something that’s going to affect everybody forever. It doesn’t go away,” said Harvey.

There have been no arrests made or suspects identified.

Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information, call Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300. Your anonymous tip could lead you to a cash reward.