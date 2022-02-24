UPDATE: The child has been freed from beneath the pickup truck. EMSA is transporting the child to a hospital.

An Oklahoma City Fire Department official described the child as stable.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency responders are working to free a child from beneath a pickup truck in Oklahoma City.

Authorities were called to the 9000 block of South Santa Fe. They arrived at the location and found a truck on top of a child.

The child had been sledding and ended up beneath the truck, an Oklahoma City Fire Department official told KFOR.

The official did not have information on whether the vehicle was moving or parked when the child came in contact with it.

Responders are unable to pick up the truck because of the ice on the ground.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.