Children ages 12-15 now eligible to get Pfizer vaccine in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Children between the ages of 12 and 15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Thirteen-year-old Christina Prim got her vaccine Thursday morning at the Oklahoma City Community College pod.

“I feel like I’d be able to do more things and go out more and maybe go out and help people and just live normal now,” she said.

“I’m happy because now she’s safe to go back to school because that’s what she’s been wanting to do all year long,” her mother, Joann Prim, said.

Health officials hope Prim is just one of many teens who will get vaccinated.

“You really need to think about keeping your kid safe; [getting vaccinated] also keeps the rest of the community safe​,” Molly Fleming with the Oklahoma City County Health Department said.

Teens need to have parent permission to get the vaccine.

The State Health Department says vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds will be a step closer to herd immunity and have a positive impact on their lives.

“It is a big deal. One of the big disruptions we saw last year was in the school systems. This is part of trying to get…we want our kids back to normalcy as well,” Keith Reed with the State Health Department said.

The state won’t require vaccines for students to attend school this fall, but officials say getting a shot can help keep kids in the classroom and avoid quarantine.

“This means adolescents who are fully vaccinated can safely participate in summer camp, school sports and remain in the classroom this fall, even after exposure to COVID-19,” State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said.

Ebenezer Baptist Church will be having a vaccine pod on Friday from 3-7 p.m., and they’ll be giving away gift cards, goods and furniture as an incentive.

“We must do better as an African American community in getting this vaccine,” Pastor Derrick Scobey said. “That simple little [gift] card could be the motivating factor where that child receives the vaccine and they don’t get deathly sick at some point.”