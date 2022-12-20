OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was almost like Christmas morning for some children in northeast Oklahoma City Tuesday morning as the holiday came a few days early. Several children saw their Christmas wish lists come to life.

The sounds of a Christmas surprise filled the halls of the OK Kids Korral after Santa Claus dropped by early for some children and their families.

Kids Korral. Image KFOR.

“I got four kids so happy right now because of y’all,” said Bethany Taylor, a mother staying at the OK Kids Korral with her four children.

It’s all a part of Walmart’s Spark Good program. The company gets kids wish lists and helps buy gifts from it.

“Oh, it tugs on the heartstrings,” said Walmart Director of Communications Blair Cromwell. “It really does to see these kids open these toys.”

The northeast Oklahoma City nonprofit founded by the Toby Keith Foundation offers lodging and support for families in the hospital for their kids cancer treatments.

“It’s so heartwarming for us,” said Executive Director of the Toby Keith Foundation Juliet Nees-Bright.

“This just so wonderful,” Taylor said.

Taylor and her four children are staying in the OK Kids Korral while her son Lincoln undergoes treatment for neuroblastoma. She said his excitement was a welcome sight.

“Pure joy,” she said. “Just seeing him happy. The big smile on his face just means everything to me.”

Even Nees-Bright got a surprise under the tree.

“We know that you had a spark good registry on Walmart.com with lots of cleaning supplies so we went to the liberty of purchasing every single thing on your registry,” Cromwell said as she revealed the surprise.

“Thank you so much, oh my gosh,” Nees-Bright said.

It brought some holiday cheer to everyone, especially in an already stressful time.

“It’s very stressful, especially when you have kids that are going in and out of the hospital,” Taylor said. “You don’t have time to go shopping or anything. So, this is really a blessing.”

Walmart also surprised the nonprofit with a Walmart+ Business membership. More information can be found on the nonprofit by visiting OK Kids Korral’s website.