Read Across Oklahoma, featuring Dennis Mathew, at OKC Zoo.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo will celebrate Read Across Oklahoma on Tuesday by giving away free books and welcoming a children’s book author.

The zoo’s Read Across Oklahoma celebration will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Dennis Mathew, author of “Bello the Cello”, “My Wild First Day of School” and “How Grizzly Found Gratitude”, will be the event’s featured guest.

Children and their families will have the chance to meet Mathew.

Free books will be given to the first 1,000 kids at the zoo.

Kids in attendance can also participate in interactive activities.

Activities are free with regular zoo admission.

Mathew is also an elementary school speech pathologist and a singer-songwriter, according to his website.