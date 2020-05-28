Child’s body found in Tulsa-area water; believed to likely be that of second missing child

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – Tulsa police have found the body of a second child days after two children went missing.

The second child’s body was found in Bird Creek in Tulsa, Wednesday evening.

“At this point, all the signs are pointing to these are the two children we’ve been looking for for several days now. Sadly, we did recover them, we didn’t rescue them, but we can provide maybe a little closure to the family once we verify that these are in fact the children we’re looking for,” said Lt. Richard Meulenberg with the Tulsa Police Department during a news conference Wednesday.

Muskogee and Wagoner County Emergency Management recovered the first child’s body from the Verdigris River in Wagoner County late Tuesday night.

Authorities said Tuesday the child is possibly one of two children missing out of Tulsa. Those children – three-year-old Miracle Crook and two-year-old Tony Crook – were last seen near Shoreline Apartments in Tulsa on May 22.

Miracle and Tony Crook

Meulenberg said Tulsa police, assisted by agencies from across the state, widened their search area Wednesday to find the second body.

A search party made up of 17 rescuers using three boats, three search K-9s and two drones began the search at Pine Street and headed north.

Tulsa Fire Department and Oklahoma Task Force 1 spotted the second body in Bird Creek at 46th Street North, shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, an Oklahoma Task Force 1 official said during the news conference.

The second body is that of a young male, Meulenberg said.

“We want to make sure we have absolutely positive identification of the victim,” Meulenberg said. “The body that was found was wearing clothing that’s similar to the clothing we were expecting to find for one of the missing children. We do know it’s a young, young male.”

The identity of each body will be verified through the State Medical Examiner’s Office, Meulenberg said.

The body found on Tuesday was approximately 45 road miles from the point of entry, which the Task Force 1 official said amounts to close to 100 miles of waterway. He said the body found on Wednesday was close to 15 miles of waterway away from the entry point.

Miracle and Tony Crook were seen with their mother, Donisha Willis, at a nearby convenience store on the morning of May 22. About 30 minutes later, they were seen with Willis at Shoreline Apartments.

Police found Willis passed out on a couch in an apartment.

She allegedly became “verbally abusive,” KJRH reports, saying she didn’t care when asked where the children were.

Willis would not give any information on the whereabouts of the children and refused to cooperate, Lt. John Adams previously said.

On Monday, Tulsa police stopped vehicles entering and leaving the complex, and talked to every resident.

Surveillance video shows the children were last seen in front of the complex and walking alone around 10:15 a.m. on May 22.

Police, on Tuesday, announced they looked at other surveillance footage that the children appeared in.

“The video along the west side of the complex shows Mingo Creek here. The video further goes on to show that the children are on the video, they are seen playing in the grassy area along that creek area. And we do have video of the kids going down the embankment, holding hands together and never reappearing,” said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin.

The search shifted to a recovery effort on Tuesday, focused along the Mingo Creek area.

Storms moving through the area caused water to rise in the creek. Investigators said there was no other spot where the children could have climbed out of the creek.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol brought their flat bottomed air boat to search the creek, and the Tulsa Fire Department is using sonar equipment to search the area.

Willis was booked into the Tulsa County Detention Center on suspicion of assault and battery on a police officer and two counts of child neglect. Her bond is set at $225,000.