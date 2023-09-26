KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chisholm Trail Museum in Kingfisher is preparing to host a cast-iron cooking class on Saturday, November 4, from 12 – 5 p.m.

The event will teach students to care for and cook in cast-iron cookware.

Participants can expect to create a Dutch oven delight and participate in a group meal. The class is scheduled to explore historical and modern recipes while learning backyard cooking skills.

This class is designed for ages 10 and up.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

All materials needed for the class will be provided.

Preregistration is required, and payment must be received to secure a spot.

Registration is limited to 30.

When: November 4, 2023, from 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Chisholm Trail Museum

Who: Adults and children over the age of 10 with an adult

Cost: $30.00 per person or $50.00 per pair.

Call 405-375-5176 to reserve your spot.

The Chisholm Trail Museum is located at 605 Zellers Ave. in Kingfisher, Oklahoma.

