‘Chit-Chat with Santa’ brings virtual Christmas cheer to children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With Halloween just one day away, many children are probably thinking about their costumes and trick-or-treating.

However, some parents may already be thinking about Christmas.

In 2020, most holidays have looked a bit different from years past. During the Christmas season, some children love speaking with Santa Claus about their wish list.

While it remains to be seen if those in-person visits will be held this year, one organization says it has found a way to bring Santa to families across the United States.

‘Chit-Chat with Santa’ allows families to schedule a video call with Santa at their convenience. Other experiences include ‘Story Time with Mrs. Claus’ and ‘Claus Clip,’ a pre-recorded call with Santa for busy families.

Calls with Santa start at $28 for a six to 10-minute video call. The visit can feature unlimited family members in the same room.

