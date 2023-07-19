Update @ 5:54 p.m. – Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall confirmed the child told her mother she was going to go outside. The mother according to police say she followed shortly behind the child and found the kid face down in the pool. Police officials say the mother pulled her out the pool and she was able to spit up a bunch of water. Authorities say the child was transported to the hospital out of precaution and is expected to make a full recovery.

Original Story

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Choctaw authorities have responded a child nearly drowning Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called to a home near Murray Dr. and Reno Ave. just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Scanner reports indicate the child is 3 years old and is being transported to OU Children’s.

No other information is available.

This is a developing story.