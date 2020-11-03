Choctaw couple raising great-grandchildren still left without power one week after ice storm

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – A Choctaw couple who is raising three of their great-grandchildren is among many Oklahomans still left in the dark after last week’s ice storm.

It’s been about a week since Sheila Cade and her neighbors lost power. At 77-years-old, it doesn’t make raising three little ones any easier.

“I’ve got to keep a stiff British upper lip and a good cup of tea,” Cade said.

Sheila and her husband, who struggle with health issues, are maintaining their home with their adopted great-grandchildren, ages 3, 4 and 9.

It’s as tough as it sounds.

“It is but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Cade.

So when they lost power last week, they went to stay with her son in Moore, thinking they would only be there a few days.

“Sure, they’ve got clothes and taking care of things out here and it’s just very, very frustrating and it is for the whole neighborhood,” she said.

About a week later, she’s still in the dark with the rest of her neighborhood. She says all the while they watch power just down the street get restored.

“There’s a lot of elderly in this neighborhood,” said Cade. “Everyone has power except this neighborhood and I feel like we’ve been forgotten and neglected.”

But Cade is still looking at the bright side.

“Of course when we had the 2010 tornado, we had no home, period,” said Cade.

KFOR reached out to OG&E officials. They said they are tracking the outage in the Cade family’s neighborhood and it is part of a larger outage currently being worked.

There is no timeline for restoration but OG&E says the Cades and their neighbors have not been forgotten and the company is working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

