CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Choctaw Police were alerted over the weekend to “aggressive and out of line and unprofessional” door-to-door salespeople who were allegedly soliciting a neighborhood near Southeast 29th and Indian Meridian.

Tony Grissom said he got a knock on his door over the weekend. It was late at night and a ‘No Soliciting’ sticker on his mailbox was overlooked.

“Definitely alarming,” added Grissom.

He opened the door to a young man soliciting for Solar Home Pros, Inc. who rode in on a hover board, according to Grissom.

Grissom told KFOR the conversation between them lasted no more than four minutes, but in that short time frame, he was weirded out.

“My Chihuahua is Sugar. He was going nuts at the door, and he pointed at him and said, ‘Sugar’ and then he said, ‘Mochi.’ That’s my Great Pyrenees and she was standing right there too,” stated Grissom.

Grissom said he felt like his head was spinning because he had never met the salesperson before and had no clue how the person knew his pets’ names.

He said he quickly figured out the salesperson had probed his neighbors about him and his “security assets.”

Others in Grissom’s neighborhood claimed they were hit with late night solicitation too.

“I’ve had 2 men come into my garage while I was doing woodwork and didn’t notice them until it was too late and had another try to open my patio door,” said another homeowner on social media.

“I normally don’t have issues with people but not leaving when I asked and it was clearly heard through the door was unprofessional and unsettling,” explained someone else having similar issues.

“One came to my house [and] was kinda pushy and he said their service worked on cellular service but he needed access to my wifi to show me videos of how it worked. I told him that didn’t make any since if he was selling a product that was cellular based,” added a third homeowner.

According to the Better Business Bureau, Smart Home Pros, Inc. has a long history of solicitation complaints, dating back to 2020.

“I’ll chalk it up to overzealous salespeople, but some of their tactics were aggressive and out of line and unprofessional,” stated Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall.

Chief Marshall told KFOR the police department received one or two phone calls about the matter, but she also received personal phone calls from worried residents.

“While the salesperson may think that’s a friendly approach, it’s not, you know, it gives a person, you know, time to wonder what all have you checked on? And if you’re selling a home security system I would think you would want to make that person feel secure in their own home. Being in someone’s garage wouldn’t do that at all,” added Chief Marshall.

She said there was at least one other neighborhood where a Smart Home Pros, Inc. salesperson was spotted.

The Choctaw Police Department took to social media earlier this week to address the incident and city ordinances pertaining to solicitation, including:

Every solicitor must have a peddlers permit issued through the City of Choctaw.

The permit will expire 30 days from issuance.

Permit must be carried on the person when selling.

Permit may be revoked if solicitor fails to follow standards set.

It is unlawful for a person to enter or remain on a privately owned premise where there is a notice stating “no solicitations” or “no solicitors” or words similar.

No person shall solicit or sell in the city from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. unless requested by the occupant.

Chief Marshall said as of Friday when she left the office, there were no new peddler’s permits applied for.

The Smart Home Pros, Inc. salespeople were not legally permitted to solicit, according to Chief Marshall.

Without a permit, Chief Marshall said a citation could be written and the salesperson would have to pay a $601 fine.

News 4 reached out to Solar Home Pros, Inc. Wednesday morning for comment.

A representative took KFOR’s information down and said someone would be in touch shortly, but we have yet to hear from anyone.

Chief Marshall said she did hear back from a company representative who was apologetic.

“I called their office in Utah and spoke to the office manager. She was very apologetic, actually called back and wanted to know names if we had them, which we hadn’t,” said Chief Marshall.

Chief Marshall is encouraging anyone who may encounter “aggressive” sales tactics from a solicitor to report it to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 405-869-2501. They’re looking for a description and/or name of the salesperson.

No citation has been filed against a Smart Home Pros, Inc. salesperson in Choctaw as of Wednesday morning.

“I don’t want to stop anybody from doing their job, I just want them to do it correctly the right way,” added Chief Marshall.

She also told KFOR those salespeople involved have since applied for peddlers permits which were approved and ready for pickup Wednesday afternoon.