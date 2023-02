CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Choctaw Fire Department and crews battled a stubborn house fire near I-40 and Choctaw Road Thursday evening.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the scene showing a heaving presence of fire trucks due to the home having no fire hydrants nearby.

Fire officials have confirmed that the fire is out and after a search of the home no one was found inside.

No word on the cause or extent of the damages at this time.