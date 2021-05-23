Choctaw girl making history at Miss Oklahoma Teen USA

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – A Choctaw girl preparing for the Miss Oklahoma Teen USA Competition is planning to make history as the first teen with Down Syndrome to compete.

Courtney Gaines is working daily to prepare for Miss Oklahoma Teen USA.

She even gave us a hint at what her outfit will look like.

“Pink!” Courtney told News 4. 

The lovable 17-year-old is active in the community – raising funds and awareness for children with Down Syndrome and all they can accomplish.

She’s recently started her own foundation for children with different abilities who want to get in the entertainment industry.

“And her motto is ‘Don’t judge me,'” said her manager, Lazara Gonzales. 

Everyone says it would be such a great accomplishment if Courtney takes the crown in Oklahoma – something she feels she’s already done.

“She was like ‘I already won, look at me – people like me are not in there,'” Gonzales said. “It was amazing to me that in her mind, just the fact that she got accepted, she won.”

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

“I think it’s important for people to know that even if someone has a disability, that doesn’t have to hold them back,” said Courtney’s brother, Isaiah Gaines.

She will compete in Miss Oklahoma Teen USA on June 5th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report