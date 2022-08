CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) — Parents were notified of an incident at Choctaw High School that put the school on lockdown Tuesday.

The note from the school superintendent states that during football practice a coach noticed a person not associated with the program at the school with what looked like a gun in the person’s belt.

The coach contacted law enforcement and locked down the facility.

The police responded and apprehended an individual.

Choctaw Police are still investigating.