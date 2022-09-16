CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the scene of an intense arrest Friday after a man allegedly threatened a meter-reader and produced a phony weapon.

Police say it started when a meter-reader was reportedly verbally assaulted by the man at the home.

Officials tell KFOR, “the subject had made comments to lead us to believe he needed mental health help. At one point, a gun was mentioned.”

Police also say the subject gave up a ‘rubber gun’.

At some point, a taser was deployed but didn’t make full contact, so officers converged and took him into custody.

Officials tell KFOR the man, now identified as 56-year-old Keith Edwards, was taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of Threatening an Act of Violence and Possession of a Bulletproof Vest.

Keith Edwards, courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

Nearby Choctaw schools went into precautionary lockdown.