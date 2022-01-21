Choctaw mobile home destroyed by fire

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – A fire consumed a mobile home in Choctaw, destroying it.

Firefighters were called to the area of Southeast 59th and Triple X Road Friday afternoon regarding a mobile home completely in flames.

Crews battled the blaze, but flames burned the mobile home down to the ground.

The mobile home was located in a wooded area, and the flames spread to nearby trees.

Firefighters are working to prevent the fire from escalating into a large grassfire.

Crews are using brush pumpers and tankers because there are no fire hydrants in the area.

KFOR does not yet have information on whether the mobile home was occupied.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.