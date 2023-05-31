CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro mother is now in custody after a standoff with law enforcement as she held her 11-year-old daughter hostage inside her home.

Choctaw Police said it all started when the mother made threatening comments to a family member. Officers were called to the home, which then lead to the hostage situation.

“We were aware at one point she did have a weapon so that was a huge concern. Threats were made to herself and possibly the kids and that was the other concern,” said Chief Kelly Marshall with Choctaw Police Dept.

On Wednesday afternoon, several units worked to lock down the scene.

“And threatening text messages were sent to a grandfather… His concerns were a statement she made that she wanted the kids, they’ve had the kids for a couple of days, and he said let me come pick ‘em up and she wanted their father here who was working out of town,” said Marshall.

Police said the mother was holding her 11-year-old daughter hostage inside their home for over two hours while negotiators were talking to her on the phone.

“After some time, she did come out and talked to the officers, so it ended peacefully… She came out first and when teams made entry, they came in contact with the daughter,” said Marshall.

Marshall said they haven’t confirmed any weapons but believe she may have had a .45 caliber gun with her.

Authorities also said, physically the daughter appears fine, and they will likely not be releasing names because they believe it is a mental health situation.

“If she meets criteria which it appears that she will, she’ll be evaluated by two mental health professionals who will decide if she needs further treatment,” said Marshall.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the situation, and it ended peacefully.

“Students have been picked up through the north side of this facility and probably didn’t know anything was going on, so it was worked very well with us,” said Marshall.

Authorities continue to investigate.