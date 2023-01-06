DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – A nonprofit has provided hundreds of children’s books to a Choctaw Nation clinic.

Choctaw Nation Regional Medical Clinic in Durant, OK. Image courtesy Reach Out and Read.

Reach Out and Read (ROR), a nonprofit that strengthens the relationships between children and caregivers through literacy, provided hundreds of books to a Choctaw Nation clinic after a donation by Aetna Better Health.

According to Officials, ROR was one of the nonprofits to receive a $30,000 donation to support child literacy. $5,000 of that donation was allocated to providing 1,000 children’s books to Choctaw Nation Regional Medical Clinic in Durant, Oklahoma.

ROR says the Choctaw Nation Regional Clinic in Durant is one of 100 ROR clinics across the state of Oklahoma, which serves approximately 50,000 children ages six months to five years every year.