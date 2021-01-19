Choctaw Nation concerned about losing tribal elders, language to COVID-19

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) – A tribal nation in Oklahoma says it is concerned that as the coronavirus pandemic continues, it will continue affecting the tribe’s elders.

Tribal leaders with the Choctaw Nation say they are concerned that COVID-19 could lose its tribal elders, who play a big role in the tribe’s culture.

Since the pandemic began, 97 elders have died. The chief has warned that with each of those deaths, the Choctaw Nation is closer to losing its language.

“I’ve always said if we lose our language, we’re going to lose our nation. We cannot afford to lose our culture and history. We may be able to do well economically, but that’s what we lose when we lose an elder, is that link to the past,” Choctaw Chief Gary Batton told KXII.

The Choctaw Nation has already started vaccinating its members.

