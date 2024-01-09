DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) has launched a new website dedicated to Marvel’s five-part series, “Echo,” and giving an in-depth look into the Choctaw representation showcased throughout the show.

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, a young, deaf Choctaw woman whose ruthless behavior in New York City (featured in the 2021 Marvel series, “Hawkeye”) catches up with her in her hometown.

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios’ Echo, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2023. All Rights Reserved.

She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

The website provides information about CNO’s history, traditions and language, as well as highlighting the collaborative efforts between the Nation and Marvel Studios to provide authentic portrayals of Choctaw culture.

On the website, fans can explore the significance of the various cultural symbols, practices and beliefs that are woven into Echo’s narrative.

The website also features exclusive interviews with the tribal leaders who worked on the show to ensure accurate depictions and to share the language and stories of the Chahta people.

Visit echo.choctawnation.com to learn more, and watch Marvel’s Echo series on Hulu and Disney+ starting on Jan. 9.