Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma cancels 2021 Labor Day Festival due to rising COVID-19 cases

Photo by Deidre K. Elrod / Choctaw Nation

On stage at the 2018 Choctaw Nation Veterans Day are Chief Gary Batton and Nuchi Nashoba, as Chantelle Standefer sings The Lord’s Prayer in Choctaw and Little Miss Choctaw Nation Mia Reich, left, and Jr. Miss Choctaw Nation Kalin Beller perform in Native sign language.

DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma says due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the delta variant, the 2021 Labor Day Festival has been canceled.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our tribal members, associates and the communities we serve,” said Chief Gary Batton. “We realize this is a huge disappointment to our tribal members and those who have celebrated with us.”

Chief Batton’s annual State of the Nation Address and the 2021 Official Ceremonies for swearing in newly elected tribal officials will be available virtually on the Choctaw Nation’s FacebookYouTube and website Monday, Sept. 6.

A virtual 2021 Princess Pageant will be announced at a later date.

Officials also say COVID-19 safety protocols will be re-implemented at all Choctaw Nation facilities.

