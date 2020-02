HOLLIS, Okla. (KFOR) -- The tour bus carrying members of the Tejano band Grupo Siggno didn't stop at a grocery store parking lot on Main Street in Hollis just to stretch their legs.

One of the band members, Richard Rosales, was born and raised a few blocks from this spot so it wasn't just fans who gathered for pictures and autographs. It was family, even former teachers, who produce high school annuals to sign.