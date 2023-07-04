UPDATE @ 3:03 p.m. – Choctaw Police has confirmed a 14 year-old accidentally shot a 8 year-old. Oklahoma City Police is on the scene with the Choctaw Police Department due to the kids and the gun belong to an OKCPD off-duty officer. No further details have been released.
ORIGINAL STORY
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Choctaw Police Department confirmed they were responding to a possible shooting at a Wal-Mart parking lot. Emergency crews are on the scene.
Police officials confirmed one person has been injured.
KFOR’s Nick Camper is headed with a crew to the scene.
No further details have been released at this time.
This story is developing.