UPDATE @ 3:03 p.m. – Choctaw Police has confirmed a 14 year-old accidentally shot a 8 year-old. Oklahoma City Police is on the scene with the Choctaw Police Department due to the kids and the gun belong to an OKCPD off-duty officer. No further details have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Choctaw Police Department confirmed they were responding to a possible shooting at a Wal-Mart parking lot. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Police officials confirmed one person has been injured.

KFOR’s Nick Camper is headed with a crew to the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

This story is developing.