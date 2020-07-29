Choctaw police attempting to locate 2 men

Choctaw police are attempting to locate these two men.

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Choctaw police are calling upon the public to help them locate two men.

Police are hoping community members will provide them information that will help them locate Maurice Reltin McCall, aka “Money”, and Marquis Marquez Smith, aka “TYT”, according to a Choctaw Police Department news release.

Detectives want to speak with McCall and Smith concerning an ongoing investigation.

“If anyone has information please contact Detective Donald Rogers or Oklahoma County Sheriff Investigators Sgt. Paul Harmon or Sgt. Sabrina Tice via Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department dispatch 405-869-2501 or email information to drogers@choctawcity.org,” the news release states.