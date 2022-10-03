CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Choctaw are asking for the public’s help as they search for a shooting suspect.

Around 5 p.m. on Sept. 29, investigators say residents in the neighborhood of the Trails Addition reported hearing gunshots near their homes.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found evidence that someone had fired several rounds at an empty house.

Investigators say they were able to find surveillance footage of a driver they would like to speak to in regards to the case.

The driver was traveling in a white vehicle with a paper tag and significant front-end damage.

If you have any information on the case, call (405) 769-3821.