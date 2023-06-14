CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Choctaw say they are taking on aggressive door-to-door salesmen following several reports.

Officials with the Choctaw Police Department say they have been made aware of several solicitors in the area.

“It appears some have crossed the lines of professionalism,” the department posted on Facebook.

Officials say solicitors must carry permits, and are not allowed to sell in the city between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Also, it is unlawful for a person to enter or remain on a privately owned premise where there is a notice stating “no solicitations” or “no solicitors.”

Police have spoken to the office manager of the aggressive solicitors and warned that they could face a $600 fine.

Authorities say residents should not hesitate to contact dispatchers to have an officer come to their residence to attempt to determine if solicitors have obtained the proper permit with the City of Choctaw.