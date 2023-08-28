QUAPAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma tribes are getting over $85,000 from the National Park Service (NPS) to support the protection of America’s Native cultures.

The money is part of over $603,000 in grants aimed at preserving Tribal heritage for future generations.

“These grants help the National Park Service work with American Indian Tribes and Alaska Native organizations to preserve their cultural heritage and reconnect people with their traditions of the past that help inform their future,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams.

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma has received $65,108 for its work on Pushmataha Hall and Classroom Building at Wheelock Academy.

The Quapaw Nation has received $20,027 for its Quapaw Nation Oral History Project.

The Choctaw and Quapaw Nations represent two of the 10 tribal grant recipients in six states.