CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Choctaw residents will soon decide if OG&E will continue to provide the community with electricity.

Choctaw voters will head to the polls on August 8 to decide whether or not to extend a franchise agreement.

According to the deal, the City would receive revenue from power sales and no charges would be added to customer’s bills.

An OG&E representative will be at City Hall taking questions on Thursday for any concerns.