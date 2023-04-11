CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Choctaw is currently experiencing a water main break. Choctaw city officials confirm they have been working diligently to identify the location and cause for the disruption, but citizens remain without water service.

According to city officials, the outage is affecting most of the City of Choctaw and crews will

continue to work through the night until water service is restored. Customers may experience intermittent service during the repairs.

Residents are being asked to refrain from large water usages in areas with low pressure, so areas can be identified and inspected in those areas.

City officials are asking citizens to call after-hours emergency line at 405-520-8912 or 405-520-8911 to report any visible major water leaks or pooled water that might facilitate our search.

Updates on the repair status will be posted to City of Choctaw App, Facebook page and website at mychoctaw.org.

The City of Choctaw is taking this interruption in service very seriously and says they will not rest until they have resolved the issue and restored service to it’s customers. Citizens are encouraged to limit water usage until such time as water pressure is restored.