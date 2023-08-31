CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – We’re learning about gripping new account from last Friday night’s shooting at the Choctaw-Del City football game.

“Everybody affected by this, they’ll be sharing this with their grandkids one day,” said David Reid, the Choctaw-Nicoma Park Superintendent.

Friday night, during the third quarter of the Choctaw vs. Del City football game, several shots were fired on the visitor’s side of the Choctaw stadium.

Choctaw Police said a 15-year-old has been arrested on second-degree murder complaints, after Cardea Carter, 16, was shot and killed.

Frightened athletes, students, officials, children and parents ran toward Choctaw’s side of the stadium. Several people on the field ducked for cover.

“They were diving down, they were taking cover but I’m sure from the stands you couldn’t tell if people were taking cover or being shot,” said Reid. “As soon as it rang out, nothing mattered except helping each other.”

Reid said dozens of students turned into heroes.

“We had kids helping other kids over the fence to make sure that they could get to safety,” said Reid. “We had football players shielding cheerleaders, cheerleaders helping the younger kids into bathrooms.”

Reid said a football player took off his football gear and put them on his little brother while rushing him to safety.

Reid, head of safety and security for the district Steve Keiffer, and his brother, David Keiffer, were on the Choctaw sidelines. David Keiffer is retired after several years in the medical field. He respectfully declined to talk on camera.

“He is a very humble. He doesn’t want attention,” said Steve Keiffer.

All three ran towards the gunfire and found a 42-year-old man who had been shot by an off-duty Del City officer working security at the game. The Oklahoma County Sheriff said the officer perceived some sort of threat and fired his weapon. Investigators have not released the exact threat.

“My main function was just trying to make sure that the scene was clear,” said Superintendent Reid.

Keiffer said his brother, David, immediately went back to his medical training.

“There was a plastic bag that happened just to show up. There was nothing around. He said, ‘Grab that bag.’ So I grabbed the bag and said, ‘Cut it in half, do this. When I tell you, you put that on this man’s wound,’” recalled Keiffer.

“If we didn’t have ice, he said, ‘find a cold water bottle,’ kind of cool them down,” said Reid. “We came up with the term medical MacGyver for him.”

They also tried to keep the victim calm.

“[We told him] ‘You’ll be all right. We’re going to make it. Stay with me. You’re going to make it,’” said Keiffer.

The man did make it. He was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was in good condition.

Since then, Reid and Keiffer have focused on students, which has in turn helped them.

“The trauma that was experienced by the people that were there, that’s something that will last a lifetime,” said Reid.

A teenaged student was also shot in the leg at the game. She was treated and released.