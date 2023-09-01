OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The break in the case that has injured one teenage girl, left a 42-year-old man with serious injuries and killed 16-year-old Cordea Carter and sent shockwaves throughout the OKC metro area led to the arrest of a 15-year-old suspect on a second degree murder complaint.

“Choctaw Police Department, OKC Police Department, US Marshals, and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warrant team apprehended a juvenile suspect involved in the Choctaw football game shooting,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson, III earlier this week.

The incident in Choctaw was just one of several incidents involving gun violence over the weekend.

“It’s something that you read about and you pray never happens and then when it does happen you don’t know how to even express it,” a bystander told KFOR in a previous interview with the station.

Gunfire also rang out in Los Angeles and Virginia Beach, Virginia, along with an active shooter threat in Tulsa.

Following the weekend shootings, a faculty member was shot and killed at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, forcing the school into a lockdown.

Just this year, there have been 85 incidents of gunfire on school grounds across the country, resulting in 26 deaths and 57 injuries, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a national, gun violence prevention organization.

“That shouldn’t the conversation we’re having to have with children,” said gun safety advocate Joshua Harris-Till.

“If there wasn’t a gun in that scenario would it have happened the way it did? The gun is always going to be the factos that I think we should focus on, before we focus on all of the other issues,” he added.

Here in Oklahoma, there’s an overhaul in school safety guidelines currently underway, including OKCPS, Yukon Public Schools, Mid-Del School District, Piedmont Schools, and others.

But, for students especially, witnessing a shooting can have a devastating impact.

Harris said the shootings at Choctaw and others are just the tip of the iceberg that will require the state to step up.

“This isn’t about taking any guns away from anybody. This isn’t about violating anybody’s constitutional rights. It’s about saying hey, ‘I’m tired of seeing a gun shooting, death on TV every week’.”

“We don’t have to live like this if we take action.”