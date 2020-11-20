“It’s time to get real,” says OKC Mayor, but Gov. Stitt says, “I feel good with the decisions at this point,” as holidays approach with COVID-19 on the rise

The original headline was changed to provide context to story.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two different tones were heard from two different top Oklahoma leaders on Thursday afternoon. In a press conference, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt asked residents to avoid high-risk activities for the next 10 days. Meanwhile, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced no new restrictions on his part.

“I feel good with the decisions at this point,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “I am going to be with my family over Thanksgiving. I will do it safely. I will be with my parents.”

“Hoping isn’t working,” Mayor David Holt said. “It’s time to get real.”

Stitt’s holiday plans were announced on the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced “postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”

Holt is now urging for what he calls a “Power 10”.

“I’m asking you for the next 10 days to take a break from higher risk activities,” Holt said.

“We have to live our lives,” Stitt said.

KFOR asked Stitt about his weekend plans with a contentious Bedlam game between the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University on the schedule.

“I’m planning on going, yes,” Stitt said.

“You’re betting with the health of a nurse,” Holt said. “You’re betting with the life of a 60-year-old grandmother who saved up her whole career so she could retire and enjoy her grandkids.”

“Everybody is someone’s someone,” Sarah Marshall said.

Marshall shared with KFOR how her Choctaw family tree forever changed.

Her mother-in-law, 62-year-old Ann Stramski, was rushed to St. Anthony’s in Oklahoma City. However, within hours, Ann died from COVID-19 while waiting on a hospital bed.

“I was trying to get the kids situated so I could go up there and meet them, and just the next phone [call] was that she’s gone,” Marshall said.

Also, metro ER nurse Nikki Larson tells KFOR she’s working overtime along with her colleagues.

“I’m tired and so are all my coworkers,” Nikki Larson said. “This Thanksgiving, please tone it down.”

Stitt did say if it comes time for him to add more restrictions, eliminating elective surgeries would be next.

