MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Choctaw 8U baseball team has been down in the dumps after a former head coach allegedly stole $2,000 meant for jerseys. However, the team got a new look and a huge surprise Thursday night.

Julie Cox told KFOR in June she paid $185 for her son’s new jersey. Third-party payment apps show some parents paid as much as $310.

“It was very hard on us. We definitely had to scrimp around other things just so our son could play baseball,” added Cox.

An invoice was created for belts, hats, bottoms, tops, jerseys, and more through ‘Fast Five Sports Appeal.’

Cox said the uniforms never showed up though, so the boys had to play their season in customized t-shirts.

Custom t-shirts made for the 8U Oklahoma Hitmen. KFOR photo. Custom t-shirts made for the 8U Oklahoma Hitmen. KFOR photo.

“[The former head coach] did not order them or supposedly did not order them. He took our money,” stated Cox.

News 4 searched for ‘Fast Five Sports Appeal’ online and was unable to find it. There is also a Houston address associated with the business that doesn’t pop up. The zip code affiliated with the address isn’t even in Texas; it’s in Alabama.

According to another invoice sent to parents, everything was paid for.

At least six families claim to have still not been paid as of Thursday night, according to Cox.

News 4 reached out to the former coach Thursday night for an update on reimbursements, but have not heard back. That former coach told KFOR in June he was working on reimbursing families. His girlfriend also told News 4 the same over social media.

“We don’t need that negativity and we’re ready to move on as a baseball team,” stated Cox.

Two months later and these families are starting to move on with the help of community leaders.

The Choctaw-Midwest City League Director and Bouse Sports Complex Manager, Brandon Sullivan told KFOR he was first contacted by an Oklahoma Warriors’ coach’s wife about the situation and if there was anything he could do to help.

“I just really wanted to help. I mean, to hear that happen to seven year old kids and an adult be responsible for that, especially a coach in our league, it was really important that we do something,” explained Sullivan.

Sullivan said he began reaching out to Bouse Sports Complex partners, like Johnny Freeze. Johnny Freeze is an ice cream business that works as part of the complex’s concession.

Johnny Freeze agreed to sponsor the Oklahoma Warriors’, formerly know as the Oklahoma Hitmen, new jerseys.

On top of that, Academy Sports offered to pay for $1,000 worth of new gear. Each player received a $100 shopping spree on Thursday.

“Academy wants to support kids, getting out there and having fun. This should be a fun experience. Team sports is about, you know, being a kid and learning the sport. We just want to do something to help them have that experience,” said Academy Sports Regional Marketing Specialist, Brooke Ouzts. “My favorite part is just watching the kids.”

The team and their families walked through the baseball section and loaded their carts with gloves, bat tape, band-aids, pants, and more.

The Oklahoma Warriors standing alongside community leaders. KFOR photo. The Oklahoma Warriors after buying new gear on Thursday. KFOR photo. An Oklahoma Warrior player shopping with his family on Thursday. KFOR photo.

Cox told KFOR she knew the boys were getting a surprise, but she didn’t know the full extent of what they were being given until the Thursday night announcement at Academy Sports.

“I think something good is coming out of something bad that happened and it’s working out for the best,” said Cox. “[It’s] very much a fresh start. They’re going to knock it out of the park.”

She, along with the several other parents there were grinning from ear to ear as their kids were shopping.

Cox added she’s glad to have gone public with the team’s story because not only were they given something special, but she feels like she was able to raise awareness and hopefully help others in seeing red flags.

“We’re happy. We’re happy now,” shared Cox.

The Oklahoma Warriors are now looking to add a few more players to the team and are gearing up for their next season.