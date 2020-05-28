Chop shop discovered in Harrah; three people to face charges

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation at a property in Harrah led to the discovery of a chop shop and charges against three people.

Recently, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division received a tip regarding a chop shop in the 1700 block of Breezeway Heights in Harrah.

While conducting research, investigators determined a resident at the address, 50-year-old Shannon Stephenson, had an active warrant for violation of a suspended sentence from a 2017 methamphetamine charge.

Deputies conducted surveillance of the property with drone support from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators took Stephenson into custody for her outstanding warrant and are preparing to file charges against Stephenson, as well as two men they have identified for their role with the chop shop.

Investigators recovered nearly $30,000 in stripped vehicles reported stolen, large industrial spools of wire reported stolen from a utility company, and methamphetamine was found as well.

Deputies also discovered numerous environmental violations and notified the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.